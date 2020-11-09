More recoveries, less COVID cases in T’gana as test numbers drop

Hyderabad: The weekly drop in COVID-19 tests in Telangana saw the daily count of new positive cases plummeting to 857 on Monday, taking the state’s total tally to 2,51,188, even as more recoveries than new infections were recorded.

Authorities conducted 23,806 tests over the week-end compared with 40,000-45,000 on weekdays.

In the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Sunday, 1,504 more patients recovered, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,30,568.

The recovery rate now stands at 91.79 per cent, which is lower than the national average of 92.5 per cent.

Four more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,381. The state’s fatality rate came down to 0.45 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 44.96 per cent deaths in Telangana were due to COVID-19 and 55.04 per cent due to comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad reported 250 new cases during the last 24 hours, followed by Rangareddy (88), Medchal Malkajgiri (61), Karimnagar (48), Warangal Urban (38), Sangareddy (36), and Bhadradri Kothagudem (35).

The state now has 19,239 active cases, of which 16,449 are in home or institutional isolation.

According to a Health Department bulletin, 23,806 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, of which 22,031 were tested at government-run laboratories.

There are 18 government and 47 private laboratories conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT tests. There are also 1,076 Rapid Antigen testing centres run by the government.

The cumulative number of tests rose to 46,42,276. Samples tested per million population surged to 1,24,859.

Out of the total 2,50,331 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,75,832) were asymptomatic and 30 per cent (75,356) symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.92 per cent of positive patients were aged between 21 and 50, 22.91 per cent aged above 51, and 13.18 per cent below 20.

In 61 government-run hospitals treating COVID patients, 7,348 out of the 8,561 beds are vacant. In 225 private hospitals, 7,010 of the 8,587 beds are vacant.

