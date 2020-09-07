More recoveries than new corona cases in 24 hrs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded more COVID-19 recoveries than new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with the daily increase in cases dropping due to lesser tests, officials said on Monday.

In all, 2,711 patients recovered while 1,802 new cases were detected, pushing the state’s total tally to 1,42,771.

Nine more people succumbed to the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 895.

Telangana’s active cases now total 31,635, including 24,596 in home or institutional isolation.

According to a media bulletin issued by Public Health and Family Welfare Director’s office, the state’s fatality rate is 0.62 per cent as against a national average of 1.70 per cent. Out of the total fatalities in Telangana, 53.87 per cent had comorbidities.

The latest recoveries took the total number of cured patients to 1,10,241.

The state’s recovery rate improved further to 77.2 per cent as against the national average of 77.29 per cent.

The daily case count saw a drop due to fewer tests conducted during the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Sunday.

The authorities conducted 36,593 tests as against a daily average of 60,000. Every weekend, fewer tests are being conducted.

Out of 36,593 samples tested, 16,467 were primary and 5,123 secondary. Results of 1,759 samples are awaited.

The state has so far conducted 17,66,982 tests. The samples tested per million population mounted to 47,594. Officials say this is much higher than the daily testing target of 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

A total of 17 government and 38 private laboratories are conducting these tests while the state has 1076 rapid antigen tests centres.

According to officials, out of 1,42,771 coronavirus cases, 98,512 (69 per cent) are asymptomatic, and 44,259 (31 per cent) symptomatic.

Of the new cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area accounted for 245.

State capital’s neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri reported 158 and 65 new cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital, recorded 103 cases.

Elsewhere, Karimnagar recorded the highest single-day jump of 136 cases. Siddipet saw 106 new cases, Nizamabad 94, and Warangal Urban 93.

Data indicates that 65.3 per cent of those tested corona positive in Telangana were in the age group of 21-50. Officials said that 24.71 per cent are aged above 51 and about 10 per cent aged below 20.

Officials said 64.41 per cent of those tested positive were males and the remaining 35.59 per cent females.

According to the media bulletin, out of 20,396 beds in government facilities, 17,707 are lying vacant, including 1,569 ICU beds.

A total of 196 private hospitals treating COVID patients have 10,299 beds, of which 5,949 are vacant.

