More than 1292 quintal ganja seized in Odisha this year

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 : The Odisha Police have made a record seizure of over 1292 quintal of ganja this year, said an official on Saturday.

This is the highest seizure in the last 10 years.

The police have seized over 1292 quintal of ganja till November 30 this year. This is more than double the seizure in any year in last 10 years, said the police in a statement.

In 2019, 618 quintals of ganja were seized in the state while it was 523 quintal in 2018 and 304 quintals in 2017. The police had seized 428 quintals in 2016 and 198 quintals in 2015.

Out of the total seizure this year, Koraput district reported maximum seizure of 528 quintals of cannabis. Besides, the police seized huge quantities of ganja in Malkangiri and Gajapati districts.

As cultivation and trafficking of ganja pose a serious challenge, the Odisha Police have launched special drives and made special efforts to counter drug trafficking in the state.

