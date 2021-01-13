More than 2000 chicken die at a farm in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Amid scare of Bird-flu scare across the country, as many as two thousand chicken died at a poultry farm at Dichpally in Nizamabad district of Telangana.

The sudden death of live stock has created a panic in the district.

According to the poultry farm owner Ramachandra Goud, for the past one week the chicken have been dyring, but on Wednesday morning more than 2000 chickens were found dead. The farm owner has also informed about to the issue to the Animal Husbandry department officials.

The department officials have collected the samples from the dead chicken and have been sent to laboratory and report is awaited.

The dead chicken were later disposed into a deep trench in the forest area.

Though State Government is denying about the presence of bird flu in the state but the sudden death of chicken in large number has forced the concerned department to maintain alert.