More than 29 lakh people visited ‘Hunar Haat’ in Lucknow

New Delhi, Feb 7 Feb : More than 29 lakh people visited “Hunar Haat”, organised at Avadh Shilpgram in Lucknow from January 22 to February 7, the Union Ministry for Minority Affairs said in a statement.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi while talking to the reporters on concluding day of the “Hunar Haat” said, “The Hunar haat at Lucknow was also available on virtual and online platforms. People have purchased products through digital platforms and appreciated it too. Now, it is also available on GeM (Government E-marketplace) portal.”

He told the reporters that artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and UTs participated in the hunar haat at Lucknow.

Talking about providing employment opportunities, he said that more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last six years through “Hunar Haat”.

“Indigenous products like Ajrakh, Applique, Art Metal Ware, Bagh Print, Batik, Banarsi Saree, Bandhej, Bastar Art and Herbal products, Block Print, Brass Metal Bangles, Cane and Bamboo products, Canvas Painting, Chikankari, Copper Bell, Dry Flowers, Handloom Textile, Kalamkari, Mangalgiri, Kota Silk, Lac Bangles, Leather products, Pashmina Shawls, Rampuri Violin, wooden and iron toys, Kantha Embroidery, Brass products, crystal glass items, Sandalwood products, wooden and cane furniture etc were available at hunar haat,” he said.

Sharing the information about the next hunar haat, he said that the 25th hunar haat is being organised at Maharaja College Ground, Chamarajapuram, Mysuru (Karnataka) from February 6 to 14. Apart from this, it will also be organised from February 20 to March 1 in Delhi and from February 28 to March 7 in Kota. It will also be organised in places like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Surat/Ahmedabad, Kochi, Puducherry etc.

