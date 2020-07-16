More than 2k people register to volunteer B’luru police

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 3:09 pm IST
Bengaluru: More than 2,000 people have registered to volunteer as civil police wardens with Bengaluru police department’s south division to assist in regulation and anti-Covid measures, an official said on Thursday.

“More than 2,000 people have registered in south division to become civil police cadets,” said an official.

The volunteers are expected to accompany policemen in night rounds, man check posts, answer questions of the general public and assist station house officer.

Likewise, they also have to assist in documentation and computer work at police station level, enforce social distancing and wearing face masks among public.

Several volunteers were seen sitting in rows of chairs, waiting to receive instructions from the police.

Meanwhile, city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the baton alone cannot eliminate the virus and asked the police to follow the rules and lockdown.

He walked around Cubbon Park and Vidhana Soudha to review security arrangements for the lockdown.

Bengaluru is the epicentre of Covid in Karnataka, grappling with 22,944 cases, out of which 17,051 are active.

Source: IANS
