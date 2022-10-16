More than 4,000 kg of illegal crackers seized in Gurugram

Gurugram: More than four quintals of banned firecrackers were seized in a raid at a warehouse in Farrukhnagar area here, police said on Sunday.

The warehouse bearing the title ‘Vashishth and Company’, built over a six acres of land near Daboda village, was raided Saturday night by a team of Farrukhnagar Police Station, led by Inspector Jitender Kumar, they said.

The godown had 10 rooms and eight of them were used to keep the banned firecrackers that were later weighed at 4,235 kg.

Some of the other rooms had green crackers for which the warehouse owner, Anand Vashishth, had a licence, police said.

The raid was conducted and firecrackers were seized in the presence of duty magistrate Sajjan Kumar, tehsildar of Farrukhnagar.

An FIR has been registered against the godown owner who is a native of Delhi and the matter is being investigated. The accused will be arrested soon, said Inspector Jitender Kumar.