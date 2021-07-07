More than 90 pc of withdrawal process in Afghanistan completed: US

Kabul: The US has completed “more than 90 per cent” of its entire withdrawal from Afghanistan, informed the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement on Tuesday (local time).

“The withdrawal process continues; US Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 90 per cent of the entire withdrawal process,” said CENTCOM.

This comes in the backdrop of the rapid increase in violence in the country amid the Taliban’s continuing stride in the country and the capture of dozens of districts throughout Afghanistan.

“As of July 5, Department of Defence has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 984 C-17 aircraft- loads of material out of Afghanistan and has turned over nearly 17,074 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposition,” the release said.

Nearly two decades after the first American troops arrived in Bagram and helped take control of the field, the transfer of the field to the Afghan military was completed last week without much fanfare.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country’s civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had said that the Taliban cannot make the Afghan government surrender even in the next one hundred years.

Ghani in a cabinet meeting also said that the Taliban and its supporters are solely responsible for the current bloodshed and destruction in the country, The Khaama Press reported.

National Security Advisor Hamdullah Muhib said that the Taliban’s territory expansion does not mean they are being welcomed by Afghans, and added that people are ready to defend their territories.

He also informed that seven black hawk choppers are soon to be handed over to Afghan National Defence and Security forces that will help bring the ongoing conflict under control.