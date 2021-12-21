More than just Bugs Bunny: The various benefits of carrots

As a community, we aren’t known for our love of vegetables. But perhaps one of the lesser disliked vegetables is the carrot. After all Bugs Bunny likes it and so do most mothers. But there is more to this vegetable than its cartoonish representation. Carrots are always rooting for you to live well. (pun intended)

Aside from its bright hue, the root vegetable has a lot to offer and often its benefits are overlooked because we live in a world dominated by potatoes. But Bugs Bunny’s best friend does not carrot at all.

Carrot is a root vegetable that can help the human body in numerous ways and it’s easily available for purchase. In the market, you can purchase a kilogram of carrots for Rs 50 only. There are four types of carrots in India: red carrot, yellow carrot, karur kesari, and black carrot. A half-cup of raw carrots every day can promote eye health and give you a lot of vitamin A. Carrots are a good source of vitamin A, C and fibre. Vitamin A is important for vision, good skin, and the immune system.

How are carrots beneficial for your health?

Eating carrots daily can give you vitamin A, K and C, including calcium, potassium and iron which is good for health. Half a cup of carrot contains 25 calories, 6 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fibre, 3 grams of sugar and some proteins too.

They are good for your eyes, as carrots provide vitamin A and beta-carotene which protects them and also takes care of the digestive system. Carrots can keep blood sugar levels under control and help to lower the risk of diabetes while also strengthening your bones. They can help ease constipation and keep your bowel movements regular.

How do carrots benefit skin?

Carrot juice provides vitamin C and beta carotene, two antioxidants that may protect your skin from damage. Vitamin C is also necessary for the production of collagen, which strengthens skin. Basically, it does everything Neutrogena promises to do.

Here is a face pack for glowing skin:

Grate half a carrot and grind it well. Add a teaspoon of honey and a teaspoon of milk, and mix it all thoroughly. Apply and keep the pack for at least 15 minutes and wash off with cold water. This pack will help the skin stay healthy.

How do carrots benefit hair?

Vitamins of carrot will help stimulate hair growth and make your roots stronger. Drinking carrot juice regularly can make your hair healthier.

How to make carrot juice:

Peel the carrot and wash it off. Chop the carrot and blend it in the mixer. Then add pinch salt. For more results drink the juice early in the morning. If you want to change the taste and more benefits you can add another ingredient as beetroot, ginger, amla (gooseberry) etc.

In the winter season, people love to eat Gajar ka halwa which is one of the most famous desserts in India. It is made by placing grated carrots in a pan with some milk, ghee and sugar and then cooking while stirring it regularly. To make it more delicious, you can add khoya to it.

So the next time someone disses you for binge eating your favourite carrot rich dessert, just tell them that you are simply taking care of your bones. If they persist, punch them to prove how strong your bones now are.

You can also make pickles, soup, smoothies, pancakes, salad, and cake with carrots.