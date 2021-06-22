More than one crore saplings will be planted in Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday said that as part of the Harita Haram project, more one crore saplings will be planted in the GHMC limits.

Urging all the citizens to promote plantations across the city, the Mayor planted a sapling at the Lotus Pond Park to promote the “Green India” initiative.

TRS Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, MLA Nagender, and actor Tarun were present on the occasion. Many other prominent personalities took part in the “Green India” initiative at different places.

Giving the details of the Harita Haram program, she said that under it, around 1.5 crore saplings will be planted in the state this year.

Later, the Mayor visited the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital. She interacted with the patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in paediatric and Aarogyasiri wards and distributed fruits to them.