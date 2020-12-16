More twists in Bigg Boss 14 as YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani set to enter house

Mumbai: One of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 14 hosted by Salman Khan has been grabbing headlines since past few weeks and getting interesting day by day after the entry of Toofani Seniors and now six challengers. And to add more spice to the show, makers are reportedly roping in popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani into the house.

Who is Ashish Chanchlani?

Ashish Chanchlani is a popular Indian YouTuber from Maharashtra. He runs a YouTube channel called Ashish Chanchlani Ki Vines which has more than 15 million subscribers. He is known for making comedy genre videos.

Ashish in Bigg Boss 14

Taking to Twitter, Ashish Chanchlani announced himself and wrote, “Biig bosss i am coming baby…. “. He further wrote, “Milte hai jan mein guys see ya.”

Biig bosss i am coming baby… — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 15, 2020

Milte hai jan mein guys see ya :* — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 15, 2020

Going by the tweets, he is surely dropping the hints that he might enter the Bigg Boss show in January. For now, it is not yet confirmed by the makers of Bigg Boss 14 that he is going to join the show or not or it is just a prank.

According to reports, Ashish Chanchlani was earlier approached to the Bigg Boss house but he rejected the offer and said that I told them I’m not available. I feel the house rules will be difficult to adhere to.”

Ashish Chanchlani further added, “I’m a bit of a bossy person and I also tend to get homesick. More than popularity, peace, and space is important.”

Meanwhile, there’s also another update about Bigg Boss 14. Reportedly, the show will all get an extension till February 2021 as the makers have brought in the former contestants as challengers into the house.

Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Mahajan entered the house to spice things up.