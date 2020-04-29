More water tankers, purifiers needed for Jawaharlal Nagar: Mayor

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Dumping Yard which capping work is going to end in April is with a cost of Rs. 144 crores but more water supply needed for the people living across Jawaharlal Nagar Dumping Yard, said GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Rao during his inspection on Wednesday along with Minister Malla Reddy

Mayor directed the Ramky representatives to provide additional water tankers and water purifier in schools.Mayor and Minister Minister also inspected the link road to be laid from Dammai guda to Haridaspally.

