Morocco: Algerian athletes boycott sports event over Israel participation

Algerian lawyers have announced a boycott of the FIFA World cup football competition for lawyers, which kicked off Saturday, May 7 in Morocco; because of the presence of Israeli representatives in it, local media reported.

The 20th edition of the World football cup for lawyers, MUNDIAVOCAT 2022, is being held in Morocco between May 7 to May 15.

This came in a statement issued by the “Algiers Lawyers Organization” team, which was invited to participate in the competition.

They said that competing with the Israeli teams “contradicts the principles of the Algerian government and people,” and that the boycott is an expression of “solidarity with the Palestinian people and their just cause.”

“The invitation of Zionist teams to this tournament can be seen as a step in normalization with the Zionist entity,” the statement added.

رياضة – بيان | فريق منظمة محامي الجزائر يقاطع بطولة كأس العالم للمحامين والامتناع عن دخول المغرب بعد التأكد من مشاركة فرق من الكيان الصهيوني pic.twitter.com/IWuZXDLdtp — lotfi (@awweze) May 6, 2022

This is not the first time that Algerian athletes have refused to participate in events that include Israelis. The athletes have previously boycotted international meetings and competitions.

A number of Arab athletes avoided facing Israelis in international competitions in support of the Palestinian cause.

In April, the Libyan national team refused to face Israeli opponents at the World Fencing Championships 2022, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Back in January, Tennis player Mohammed Al-Awadi also withdrew from the semi-final match of the International Under 14 Championship, in Dubai, after learning that he had to face the Israeli player in the fourth round match.

In January 2022, a Kuwaiti cultural delegation boycotted the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature due to the participation of an Israeli writer.