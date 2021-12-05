Morocco foils smuggling of cannabis hidden in marble blocks

The drugs were carefully hidden in large blocks of marble of about 10 tons each, intended for export to an African country

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 5th December 2021 7:10 pm IST
Morocco foils smuggling of cannabis hidden in marble blocks
Representative Image

Rabat: Moroccan police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 8.99 tonnes of cannabis near Casablanca, the police said in a statement.

The operation occurred at a warehouse located in the village of Moualin El Oued near Casablanca, it said, adding that large sums of money and two cars with fake license plates were also seized, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Over 14k ‘illegal’ residents arrested in one week

Five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

MS Education Academy

The statement added that two of the arrested were wanted by Moroccan Police for their involvement in international drug trafficking, while a third one is the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the French authorities in a case of voluntary manslaughter.

Despite the efforts to crack down on cannabis farming in the last decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest cannabis resin producers, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button