Morocco receives 4M doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 12th February 2021 1:26 pm IST
Morocco receives 4M doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India
Photo: Twitter

Rabat: After it began implementing the first vaccination campaign in Africa two weeks ago, Morocco on Thursday received a batch of four million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India, the country’s health ministry sources said.

The shipment, produced by the Indian Serum Institute for Serum and Vaccine arrived in Casablanca on a Royal Air Maroc flight.

“This new batch will allow the national vaccination campaign to continue steadily in Morocco,” said Said Afif, a member of the scientific committee at the ministry of health.

Morocco received two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last month and 500,000 doses of the China-made Sinopharm.

As of Wednesday, the number of people vaccinated in Morocco has reached 746,116. COVID-19 infections reached 476,989 and deaths reached 8,436. Morocco has requested enough vaccinations for 33 million people and aims to vaccinate 80 percent of its population.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 12th February 2021 1:26 pm IST
Back to top button