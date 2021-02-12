Morocco receives 4M doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India

Rabat: After it began implementing the first vaccination campaign in Africa two weeks ago, Morocco on Thursday received a batch of four million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India, the country’s health ministry sources said.

The shipment, produced by the Indian Serum Institute for Serum and Vaccine arrived in Casablanca on a Royal Air Maroc flight.

“This new batch will allow the national vaccination campaign to continue steadily in Morocco,” said Said Afif, a member of the scientific committee at the ministry of health.

Morocco received two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last month and 500,000 doses of the China-made Sinopharm.

As of Wednesday, the number of people vaccinated in Morocco has reached 746,116. COVID-19 infections reached 476,989 and deaths reached 8,436. Morocco has requested enough vaccinations for 33 million people and aims to vaccinate 80 percent of its population.