Morocco to impose night curfew during Ramadan

Rabat: Morocco has announced a night curfew during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in an effort to combat Covid-19 spread.

A government statement issued on Wednesday said that a nationwide night curfew will be implemented from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting from the first day of Ramadan, reports Xinhua news agency.

The previous decisions to contain the spread of the virus will remain, said the statement, referring to the closure of all commercial activities from 8 p.m.

The statement said the night curfew is in line with recommendations from the Scientific and Technical Committee.

Morocco has reported a total of 499,025 confirmed cases, while the the death toll hit 8,865 and the total number of recoveries increased to 485,708.