Morocco’s unemployment rate drops to 11.8% in Q3

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 4th November 2021 11:21 am IST
Morocco's unemployment rate drops to 11.8% in Q3

Rabat: Morocco’s unemployment rate fell by 0.9 point year-on-year to 11.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, the official High Commission for Planning has said.

The unemployment rate stood at 16 per cent in urban areas and 5.2 per cent in rural areas, the report added on Wednesday.

Also Read
Working to solve dispute with Gulf nations: Lebanon President

The unemployment rate among men stood at 10.4 per cent and 16.5 per cent among women, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

Morocco’s economy is expected to grow by 6.2 per cent in 2021, after contracting 6.3 per cent in 2020, according to the Central bank.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button