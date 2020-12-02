Mortal remains of BJP leader Abhay Bhardwaj cremated in Rajkot

Gandhinagar, Dec 2 : The mortal remains of the recently elected BJP member Abhay Bhardwaj were absorbed into the five elements of the atmosphere, ‘Panch Mahabhoot’, as he was cremated at the MotaMauva crematorium in Rajkot. Cabinet ministers of the Gujarat government, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, paid their last respects to the late BJP stalwart on Wednesday.

The recently elected Rajya Sabha member of the BJP from Gujarat, Abhay Bhardwaj was cremated with thousands of supporters gathered at the MotaMauva crematorium on Kalavad road in Rajkot.

Abhay Bhardwaj was born on April 2, 1954 in Uganda. Due his academic excellence, he was offered a scholarship by the Ugandan government. He became a renowned lawyer in Rajkot but was more known for his public welfare work in the Saurashtra capital.

He contracted the coronavirus three months ago and was admitted in the Rajkot hospital ICU. But after a month’s time, owing to his critical condition, he was shifted to a Chennai hospital where after two months of treatment, he breathed his last on Tuesday.

His mortal remains where brought to Rajkot on Tuesday evening. Thousands of people thronged the BJP leader’s residence on Wednesday to pay their last respects. Almost the entire cabinet, including the CM, were there to bid adieu to the late Rajya Sabha member, who was elected in the elections held in June.

Rupani said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had nominated him for the Rajya Sabha. If he had been alive, it would have proved very good for national politics. He was a very intelligent person and a renowned lawyer. He started his career as a journalist in the Jansatta newspaper in Rajkot. He was very active in Rajkot public life. When he was shifted to Chennai, he had written that I am a born fighter. Unfortunately, he couldn’t finish his fight. It’s not only a loss for the BJP but also to the legal fraternity. I’ve lost not only a good party leader but also a close friend of mine.”

“When he was sent to the Rajya Sabha, he had said that I will utilize all my grant as an MP for the welfare of tribal people,” Rupani added.

–IANS

amc/bg