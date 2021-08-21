MoS Home Affairs responds to BKU leader’s statement over Yogi’s 2-child policy

Gonda: Responding to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Ghulam Mohammed’s statement over Yogi Adityanath’s 2-child policy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra has said that irrespective of the number of wives, one can not have more than two children.

On Wednesday, the minister has reached the Gonda district from Bahraich and stayed at the Circuit House. Before joining the Ashirvad Yatra on Thursday morning, he held a press conference and praised the development works of the central government and the State government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath respectively. He said because of these two leaders, the country and the UP are progressing.

On being questioned by the media personnel on the Taliban and Afghanistan issue, the minister replied that we are not forcing anyone to move out of the country but if anyone has a soft corner for the Taliban, then he should go to Afghanistan.

Expressing his anger at Ghulam Mohammed’s statements for allowing Muslims to have more than 2 children, Mishra said that no matter one keeps 4 or 40 wives, BJP will not allow anyone to have more than 2 children.

It may be recalled that the BKU leader has said that in Islam, the men are allowed to solemnize marriage with four women. He questioned that can a Muslim have two children from each wife and have 8 children in total.