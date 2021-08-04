MoS Nityanand Rai to attend IPS probationers passing out parade on Aug 6

Hyderabad: Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy’s (SVP NPA) passing out parade of 72nd batch of IPS probationers would be held on August 6, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, would be the chief guest.

Addressing the press conference here today, Atul Karwal, said that the parade would witness the participation of 144 officer trainees of whom 33 are lady officers. He further said that this time, out of the 34 foreign probationer trainees, ten from Nepal Police, 12 from Royal Bhutan, seven from Maldives Police Service and five from Mauritius Police Force.

Karwal further added that the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been allotted four officer trainees each.

This year both the top positions have gone to two lady officers, namely Ranjeeta Sharma and Shreya Gupta. Ms. Ranjeeta Sharma of Rajasthan cadre has been adjudged best all-round probationer and would be receiving Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s Revolver. Ms. Shreya Gupta of Tamil Nadu cadre would be getting the Bhubanananda Misha Memorial Trophy for the Second Best All Round Probationer.

Complementing the officer trainees for successful completion of vigorous training, Director SVP NPA said that the training involved 15 weeks of foundation course training and 30 weeks of Phase-I of Basic Course. This was followed by 28 weeks of District Practical Training – at respective cadres/states and 29 weeks of Phase-II of Basic Course at SVP NPA, Hyderabad.

Senior Officers of SVP NPA, N. Madhusudhan Reddy, Joint Director, Amit Garg, Joint Director (Admn.), Vamsi Krishna, Asst. Director participated along with Director, SVP NPA.