Moscow: Armenian military says ready to observe ceasefire

Moscow: The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday that its armed forces were ready to observe the humanitarian ceasefire coordinated in Moscow earlier in October and urged the OSCE to persuade Azerbaijan’s forces to follow the ceasefire.

“The MoD of the Republic of #Armenia reaffirms that the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia and #Artsakh Defence Army are ready to observe the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire signed in #Moscow on October 10, as well as to apply the agreed ceasefire monitoring arrangements. In this regard, we urge the int’l community, in particular the @OSCE MG CCs, to address directly in their statements & appeals to the side of the conflict which avoids establishing ceasefire,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the country’s armed forces were taking control of new settlements and strategic heights in Nagorno-Karabakh every day.

The deadly confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Karabakh has been ongoing since late September. Last week, following the 10-hour talks in Moscow, the two countries agreed to cease hostilities starting October 10 at noon (08:00 GMT), but exchanges of fire have continued.

Source: ANI