Moscow slams Pompeo’s visit to ‘occupied’ Golan Heights as neglect of international law

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed the belief on Friday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent visit to the Golan Heights is another manifestation of Washington’s lack of respect for the international law.

Russia sees the Golan Heights as territory occupied by Israel, and considers the Israeli settlements there to be constructed illegally, Zakharova reaffirmed at a briefing.

“We see this as another manifestation of the United States’ blatantly disdainful attitude to the globally recognized international legal principles of the Mideastern settlement. The US administration’s attempts to give legitimacy to the illegal Israeli settlements contradicts the United Nations Charter and the [UN] Security Council’s resolutions” Zakharova said.

Source: ANI