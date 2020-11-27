Moscow slams Pompeo’s visit to ‘occupied’ Golan Heights as neglect of international law

Published: 27th November 2020

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed the belief on Friday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent visit to the Golan Heights is another manifestation of Washington’s lack of respect for the international law.

Russia sees the Golan Heights as territory occupied by Israel, and considers the Israeli settlements there to be constructed illegally, Zakharova reaffirmed at a briefing.

Source: ANI

