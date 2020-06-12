Mosques of the country may be closed again as COVID cases spike?

Hyderabad: It is likely that the religious places of the country be closed again keeping in view the spike in coronavirus cases. After the decision to close down the Jama Masjid for public till June 30 by Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari, now it is said that religious scholars in several important cities will also decide on their own to close the religious places again.

Looking at the spike in the number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and following the death of Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari’s secretary Amanatullah at Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday night due to Covid-19, it was decided to close Jama Masjid again.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari asked the people to share their views to close the mosque in view of the number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities. Over 70 per cent people were of the view to close the mosque in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping in view the majority view, Bukhari appealed to the people to offer namaz from their homes.

Telangana, Delhi and several other states are witnessing a spike of Covid-19 cases.

Source: Siasat News

