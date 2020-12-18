Mosques held prayers for rain in UAE today

By Umera Riyaz|   Published: 18th December 2020 6:50 pm IST
Muslim men wearing protective masks perform Friday prayers at a mosque in Kuwait City on February 28, 2020. - Kuwait's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs set the Friday prayer sermon to not exceed 10 minutes, and to discuss precautions against COVID-19 coronavirus disease infections. Kuwait has recorded 43 coronavirus cases since its outbreak, the United Arab Emirates reported 13, while Bahrain has 33, and Oman is at four cases. Government institutions in the gulf country suspended the use of fingerprint recognition to clock in and out. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)
Mosques of the United Arab Emirates held prayers for rain today on orders by the President of UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prayer for rain is a sunnah of the beloved Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and is offered so the land will be blessed with rain from the Almighty. 

Earlier, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai had announced that the prayer for rain, known as Salaat Al Istisqaa in Arabic, to be performed at mosques and other prayer areas across the country. 

The Salaat Al Istisqaa took place 10 minutes before the prayer call today.

The director general of IACAD, Dr Hamad Al-Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, had asked the residents of UAE to offer the rain prayer for everyone.

Meanwhile, UAE has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries. An immigration document said that applications for new employment and visit visas have been suspended until further notice for nationals outside the UAE from the following 13 countries.

The list includes Afghanistan, Algeria, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, and Yemen.

