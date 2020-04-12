Mosques in Hyderabad to play key role in battle against COVID-19

Hyderabad: Mosques in Hyderabad will play a key role in the battle against coronavirus by playing awareness audio clips on their public address systems.

This decision was taken by cops after they felt that there is a need to spread more awareness in Urdu.

In order to make audio and video clips explaining coronavirus precautions, lockdown rules and social distancing norms, cops took help from religious scholars.

The scholars and noted personalities who contributed their services are Syed Auliya Hussaini Murtuza Pasha Quadri, Maulana Mohammed Khan Quadri, Maulana Ilyas Shamshi and others.

Mosques in Hyderabad to play clips on public address system

As per the details provided by Mohd Tajuddin Ahmed, Additional DCP, Rachakonda, these clips are being forwarded to mosque committees. The committees were asked to play them twice daily on the public address system in the mosque.

Explaining the logic behind the approach, MA Majid, ACP Falaknuma said that police want to create awareness among the women in the houses as they can control children and youngsters.

Meanwhile, with an aim to make the State coronavirus free, Telangana Government extended the lockdown till 30th April.

