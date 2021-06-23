Mosque’s minaret vandalised in UP’s Mathura, cops begin probe

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 23rd June 2021 7:19 pm IST
Mosque's minaret vandalised in UP's Mathura, cops begin probe
Representational Image

Noida/Mathura: A minaret of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura was found vandalised early on Wednesday, with the police saying they are probing the matter and will file a case.

The incident took place in a village in the Chhata area of the district and came to light in the morning after the locals noticed and reported it, police officials said.

“The police reached Naugaon village after being alerted that a minaret of a religious place had been vandalised. The law and order situation is under control in the area,” Superintendent of Police (Mathura Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

MS Education Academy

An FIR was being lodged at the local police station on the basis of a complaint given by the village head, the officer said.

“Those involved in the act will be identified and appropriate action taken against them,” he said, adding further proceedings are underway in the case.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button