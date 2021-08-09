Mosquito menace: Increase in viral fever cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The number of viral fever cases in Hyderabad hospitals has increased substantially as children, old and young are suffering from fever, body ache, and stomach pain. According to doctors, these people are suffering from intestine infection, headache, and acute fever.

Doctors are advising the patients to undergo RT-PCR and HRCT tests to ensure it’s not Coronavirus. It is strange that one after other all the members of the household are suffering from viral fever in the city. There are cases when the children are brought to the hospital and then they were infected with Corona.

The number of viral fever patients is increasing day by day. Many patients are also taking admission to government hospitals. Doctors say that it has become difficult to control the viral fever with tablets and hence the patients are being treated with antibiotic injections.

This viral fever is increasing the peoples’ woes further as they were already under duress due to Corona pandemic. Now 2 to 3 members of the same household are suffering from viral fever owing to which the people have to spend Rs.15000 to Rs. 20000 for the treatment.

The symptoms of this viral fever is slightly different as the patients are getting weakened rapidly and worried about sudden weakness and body pain. Many are fearful that they might be suffering from covid-19 and isolating themselves.

Generally, the people are suffering from financial difficulties and when the doctors are advising them to undergo RT-PCR and HRCT tests they are unable to do so as they cannot afford Rs. 1800 to rupees 2000 for these tests.

According to the experts, people were expecting the third way of Corona and hence they had taken the vaccination and there is a substantial number of such people who are suffering from viral fevers and the doctor are advising them to undergo the covid-19 test as a precaution.

Except small clinics and hospitals all the major hospitals are following medical protocol and they are carrying out Covid-19 test on the patients before their admission due to which the people have to spend more money for getting viral fever treatment.