Mosquito Terminator train flagged

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 1st October 2021 3:25 pm IST
Mosquito Terminator train flagged
New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari flags off the special Mosquito Terminator train to spray insecticides along the railway tracks between New Delhi Station and Shahdara Station, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A municipal worker, standing on the special Mosquito Terminator train, sprays insecticides along the railway tracks between New Delhi Station and Shahdara Station, after it was flagged off, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A municipal worker, standing on the special Mosquito Terminator train, sprays insecticides along the railway tracks between New Delhi Station and Shahdara Station, after it was flagged off, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, standing on the special Mosquito Terminator train, sprays insecticides along the railway tracks between New Delhi Station and Shahdara Station, after it was flagged off, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

