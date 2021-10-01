Mosquito Terminator train flagged

New Delhi: A municipal worker, standing on the special Mosquito Terminator train, sprays insecticides along the railway tracks between New Delhi Station and Shahdara Station, after it was flagged off, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: A municipal worker, standing on the special Mosquito Terminator train, sprays insecticides along the railway tracks between New Delhi Station and Shahdara Station, after it was flagged off, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, standing on the special Mosquito Terminator train, sprays insecticides along the railway tracks between New Delhi Station and Shahdara Station, after it was flagged off, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore)