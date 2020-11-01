Most firms to value digital, sustainability combo by 2022: IDC

News Desk 1Updated: 2nd November 2020 4:07 am IST
Most firms to value digital, sustainability combo by 2022: IDC

New Delhi, Nov 1 : By 2022, the majority of companies in the world will realise greater value by combining digital and sustainability, giving rise to digitally-driven and sustainably-enabled projects as the de-facto standard, according to a prediction by International Data Corporation (IDC).
According to the new report, at least 30 per cent of organisations will accelerate innovation to support business and operating model reinvention by 2021, fast-tracking transformation programmes to future-proof their businesses.

“Organisations with new digital business models at their core that are successfully executing their enterprise-wide strategies on digital platforms are well positioned for continued success in the digital platform economy,” Shawn Fitzgerald, Research Director, Worldwide Digital Transformation Strategies, said in a statement.

READ:  Police deny rape in woman's allegation of sexual assault in Gurugram hospital

By 2025, driven by volatile global conditions, 75 per cent of business leaders will leverage digital platforms and ecosystem capabilities to adapt their value chains to new markets, industries, and ecosystems, said the report titled “IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation 2021 Predictions”.

The report said that despite a global pandemic, direct digital transformation investment is still growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5 per cent from 2020 to 2023 and is expected to approach $6.8 trillion as companies build on existing strategies and investments, becoming digital-at-scale future enterprises

By 2022, 70 per cent of all organisations will have accelerated use of digital technologies, transforming existing business processes to drive customer engagement, employee productivity, and business resiliency, said the report.

READ:  Violence expands to 28 Afghan provinces: Defence Ministry

To thrive in digital supremacy economy, 50 per cent of enterprises will implement the organisational culture optimised for digital transformation in 2025, based on a customer-centric and data-driven approach, it added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 2nd November 2020 4:07 am IST
Back to top button