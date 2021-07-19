Most Karnataka districts to receive heavy rainfall in next two days

IMD Director Bengaluru C.S. Patil on Monday stated that, Yellow alert had been issued in coastal districts of Karnataka.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th July 2021 2:22 pm IST
Most Karnataka districts to receive heavy rainfall in next two days
Representative Image Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains with thunderstorms in the coastal belt and mainland districts on July 20 and 21 in Karnataka.

IMD Director Bengaluru C.S. Patil on Monday stated that, Yellow alert had been issued in coastal districts of Karnataka. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are going to hit Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Belagaavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppala, Bellary districts in north Karnataka Chitradurga, Davanagere districts in middle Karnataka region are going to witness heavy rainfall.

MS Education Academy

Including Bengaluru, Tumkur, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu districts in south Karnataka will also be affected with heavy rains for the coming two days, he stated.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button