Most of the vaccines’ efficacy last six months after second dose

Hyderabad: The current vaccines being given to prevent COVID-19 are perhaps periodical vaccines that will have to be taken as and when required, says Dr Md. Iqbal Jaweed of Indian Medical Association.

Most of the vaccines being taken today whether it is Covaxin, Covishield, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer , Moderna etc are not a one time vaccine that will last a lifetime like the BCG or DPT, said Dr. Md. Iqbal Jaweed .

“Booster doses will have to be taken periodically as and when it is required till the disease is totally controlled and eradicated,” he said.

Dr. Iqbal Jaweed said that the vaccines’ immunity is likely to last for four to five months after the second dose and after the immunity goes down, a booster dose will have to be taken.

More data is awaited on this and the public will be informed accordingly, he said.

So far 4 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated with double dose in India. Stating that America has already started vaccinating the 8 to 15 years category and have already vaccinated 50 percent of its population so far, India must follow suit in a phased manner, Dr Jaweed said.

Stating that the way smallpox and polio was eradicated, India will also be able to eradicate COVID pandemic. He extruded confidence that scientists and doctors will be able to control the pandemic if not completely eradicate.

However, he stressed on the need to follow COVID-19 guidelines like hand hygiene, mask, and maintaining distance. The IMA doctor said that it is important to first vaccinate super spreaders like street vendors, street children, police personnel, slum dwellers traders, lactating mothers as they are vulnerable.