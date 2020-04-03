Most of the ration shops in old city are shut

Hyderabad: Government of Telangana has announced distribution of free rice and 1500 cash to white ration card holders suffering due to lockdown. But one week has passed since the chief minister announced the relief but the majority of white ration card holders are still deprived of the aid, as most of the ration shops located in the old city area are shut. People waited for hours and left disappointed.

As the 12 kg rice was distributed in some areas, hundreds of poor people crowded near the ration shops in their areas to get the promised ration, badly defying the condition of social distancing.

Local public representatives should take note of the situation and arrange for opening of the ration shops in their respective areas by making representation with the civil supplies department. However, police should ensure social distancing at the ration shops while the distribution takes place.

Source: Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.