Mostly unvaccinated are vulnerable to Omicron: Governor

Hyderabad: The Governor of Telangana Dr T Soundararajan has appealed to those who have not taken the second dose of coronavirus vaccine to take it immediately to keep themselves safe from Omicron.

Regarding the fast spread of the Omicron – the new coronavirus variant- a study indicated that the virus is mostly infecting those who have not taken the second or both doses of the vaccination, the Governor said during her visit to Chintal Basti Primary Health Center. “All those who have not taken even the first dose are most vulnerable to this variant.” She added.

She highly praised the health workers who have gone door to door to ensure 100% vaccination for all in Telangana. She also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing enough numbers of vaccination to the state.

Sundararajan advised people not to let their guard down against the new variant of coronavirus and told them to follow the covid-19 protocols strictly.

“We are entering into the ‘booster dose year’ where in addition to the frontline workers and elderly people the children too shall be vaccinated,” she said while appealing to the people to make this campaign a success.