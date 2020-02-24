menu
search
24 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Motera stadium gate collapses ahead of Trump’s visit

Posted by Sana Sikander Published: February 24, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
Motera stadium gate collapses ahead of Trump’s visit
Workers use a crane to install a welcome gate for U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his maiden visit to India, at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ahmedabad: The VVIP entry gate made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners outside the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in Ahmedabad collapsed due to gusty winds, a day before US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad, an official said.

Also Read
‘Garibi Hatao’ to ‘Garibi Chupao’, Sena slams Modi government

The entire incident was recorded and tweeted by a bystander.

After sometime, a portion of another makeshift gate structure at the stadium’s main entrance also collapsed due to the windy weather, another official said.

“The (VVIP) entry gate collapsed when fabrication work was going on. It was not a major incident. No one was injured in the incident,” said Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ajay Tomar said.

The Motera stadium in Ahmedabad has been rebuilt after demolishing the old one. The stadium has a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

Ahead of Trump’s visit, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) built a wall in front of a slum along the road connecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge to hide the poverty of India.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved