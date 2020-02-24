Motera stadium gate collapses ahead of Trump’s visit

Workers use a crane to install a welcome gate for U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his maiden visit to India, at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ahmedabad: The VVIP entry gate made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners outside the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in Ahmedabad collapsed due to gusty winds, a day before US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad, an official said.

The entire incident was recorded and tweeted by a bystander.

This was the entry point Gate of Donald Trump at #moterastadium which collapsed before he lands.. I hope the wall of Ahmedabad ahead of slums does not collapse .. warna Vikas se Vishwas uthh jaaega Donald ji ka 🙁#मोदी_पहले_देश_का_सोचो pic.twitter.com/LNsgKwY5H6 — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) February 23, 2020

After sometime, a portion of another makeshift gate structure at the stadium’s main entrance also collapsed due to the windy weather, another official said.

“The (VVIP) entry gate collapsed when fabrication work was going on. It was not a major incident. No one was injured in the incident,” said Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ajay Tomar said.

The Motera stadium in Ahmedabad has been rebuilt after demolishing the old one. The stadium has a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

Ahead of Trump’s visit, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) built a wall in front of a slum along the road connecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge to hide the poverty of India.