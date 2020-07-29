Mother attempts suicide after killing 3-year old son

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 29th July 2020 2:19 pm IST
Mother attempts suicide after killing 3-year old son

Hyderabad:  In a shocking incident, a 26-year old woman, a resident of Satavahana Colony attempted suicide jumping off the building after killing her three-year-old son. The boy was found with a slit on his right wrist. He succumbed to the injuries hours later.

G Mamatha, the mother of three-year-old Riyansh, is known to have taken this extreme step because of the child’s health issues. The relatives said that the couple frequently fought over financial concerns arising from their son’s eye treatment.

After slitting her son’s right wrist with a knife, Mamatha went to the terrace and jumped off the three-storied building. She died on the spot, while the child was taken to the hospital and he died of heavy blood loss.

LB Nagar police registered and are probing into the case.

