Mother hangs self a day after 10-year-old son’s suicide

By Neha Published: June 29, 2020, 6:26 pm IST
Suicide Hang

Ranchi: A mother who was in shock over suicide of her 10-year-old son on Sunday, ended her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan, here on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, Rekha Dadel, 40, a resident of the Namkom locality of the Jharkhand capital, committed suicide. She was in shock over her son Bobby’s suicide.

Rekha and her husband had gone to Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday. After watching a tik-talk video on Sunday morning, Bobby took a chair and his mother’s dupatta (long scarf) to the bathroom. When his sister Jia, 13, asked the reason of shifting chair to the bathroom, he made excuses.

Bobby committed suicide in the bathroom.

The police questioned his brother Sunny, 15, and Jia about the suicide and are enquiring if any videogame prompted Bobby to commit suicide.

Source: IANS
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
