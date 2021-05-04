‘Mother is battling between life and death’: Son appeals for bed at King Koti Hospital

Hyderabad: The second wave of highly contagious COVID-19 has ruined many families with many patients affected by the disease making visits to the hospitals.

Many patients are visiting King Koti hospital with breathing problems as their oxygen levels are decreasing. With beds shortage reported in the hospital, most of the patients are seen lying on the floor of the hospitals and waiting for any bed to be vacated.

An old lady who was affected by the COVID-19 reached King Koti hospital was made to lay on the floor of the hospital with no beds available. Her son appealed to the doctors and hospital management that his mother is fighting for her life, please arrange a bed for her. The hospital management has clarified that they are willing to do the treatment but there is no bed vacant.

With the deadly second wave of coronavirus hitting the state, there has been an enormous rise in the number of deaths and patients.

Strangely, since last week the number of covid-19 tests has decreased but the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 have increased.