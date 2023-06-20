Mother of Hafiz Junaid, train lynching victim is in Hyderabad, appeals for assistance

Hyderabad: In our country, there are numerous mothers whose lives have been shattered in the past nine years, as their children fell victim to the brutality of communal violence. Even today, these mothers continue to mourn the martyrdom of their beloved children, shedding tears that seem to have no end. Their pain and sorrow go unnoticed by the perpetrators and their masters, who remain indifferent to their cries.

One such grieving mother is Saira Khatun, the mother of Hafiz Junaid Shaheed, who is haunted by the memory of her son. Saira Khatun is a mother of eight children, one of whom was the martyred Hafiz Junaid. On June 22, 2017, tragedy struck when Hafiz Junaid, along with his brother Mohammad Hashim and two friends, Mujassim and Moin, were attacked by a communal mob on a train journey to Mathura near Faridabad, just 30 kilometers from Delhi. In a gruesome act of violence, 26 individuals lynched them, fatally stabbing Junaid in the stomach and chest. His journey home turned into a martyr’s sacrifice, while his brother Shakir, who bravely attempted to save him, managed to survive but remains traumatized to this day. Shakir, a father of four young daughters, continues to grapple with the horrors of that fateful day.

It is worth noting that the impoverished family of Hafiz Junaid Shaheed received support through the Siasat Millat Fund, as an appeal in the Siasat Daily helped them secure assistance of Rs 7 to 8 lakhs. This financial aid was utilized to repay debts and fight legal battles. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for the bereaved family of Hafiz Junaid. However, as the sixth anniversary of Junaid’s martyrdom approaches on June 22, the family has yet to receive a single penny of the promised compensation.

Jalaluddin, the father of Hafiz Junaid, was a taxi driver but is now confined to his home due to deteriorating health. The family is in desperate need of financial support to repair their dilapidated house, which lacks even basic doors. Saira Khatun, Junaid’s mother, expressed her gratitude to communist leader Brinda Karat and Siasat for their support. Brinda Karat has been generously providing clothes to the family every Ramadan for the past six years. Furthermore, Siasat has taken on the responsibility of educating her two sons.

Despite the passage of six years, this grieving mother still yearns for justice for her son. Saira Khatun praised AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for his extraordinary role in the treatment of her son Shakir.

Name: Mrs Saira

A/C No. 3348000100196827

Bank: Punjab National Bank

IFSC: PUNB0334800

Branch: JHAR SANTLI FARIDABAD

Google Pay: 7428189745

This heart-wrenching tale of grief underscores the urgent need for justice and support for families who have suffered such irreparable losses due to communal violence.