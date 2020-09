Kochi: A 44-year-old woman in Kerala has offered to sell organs for the treatment of her children. She has incurred a debt of Rs 20 lakh due to the treatment of her five children.

To repay the debt she decided to sell off her organs. Vacating her rented house in Kochi she is presently staying in a tent on road.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Shailaja promised to help her and said complete hospital expenditure will be paid by the government.