Mother-son duo killed in Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A woman and her toddler son were killed after an under-construction pillar of the “Namma Metro” (Bengaluru Metro) here collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. The height of the pillar is said to be over 40 feet and weighing several tonnes.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders but the woman and her two and a half year old son succumbed to their injuries.

Her husband and other child were injured in the incident.

Police said they have registered a case and investigation will follow.

The incident had resulted in traffic jam for some time along the stretch, even as many vehicles were plying when the mishap happened.