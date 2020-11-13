Mother-son duo killed in road accident in Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad: A woman, 48, and her son, 19, died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on Sagar Road in Ramanaguda of Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

According to police officials, the victims identified asS. Chandrakala and her son Pradeep Reddy, were moving towards Ibrahimpatnam from Hyderabad when the speeding car hit them.

Police said that two persons travelling in the car also sustained injuries and were shifted to a corporate hospital in LB Nagar.

The mother-son duo were residents of Ramanaguda.