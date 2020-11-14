Hyderabad: Mother throws her 14 day infant to death from building

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a mother threw her infant to death from a building in Sanath Nagar area of Hyderabad.

According to the police, the couple Venugopal and his wife Lavanya stay at Nagar, Fatehgarh Division under Sanath Nagar Police Station.

They were married in 2016 and blessed with a three years old son.

There were domestic disputes among the couple, resulting in frequent fights among them.

On Saturday morning after the altercation with husband Lavanya in a fit of rage went to the top of the building and threw her 14 day infant baby from the third floor. This resulted in the instantaneous death of the child.

After the incident sensation prevailed in the area upon which a team of Sanath Nagar police reached the spot and later registered a case against Lavanya. Investigation is underway.