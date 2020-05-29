Mother,son arrested for cheating NRI to the tune of Rs 65 lakhs

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested a mother and her son for allegedly cheating an NRI in tune of Rs 65 lakh, on Thursday.

The accused were identified as, Malavika Devati and her son Venkateshwara Pranav Lalith Gopal Devati, while her husband Devati Srinivas is absconding.

The police said, “The accused persons created a fake matrimonial profile with a pseudo name Keerthi Madhavaneni and started contacting NRIs with the intent to siphon off their money.”

Malavika Devati described herself as a doctor residing in Jubilee Hills and withholding multiple ancestral properties.

The accused came in contact with one Varun, a resident of California and lured him in her trap. The woman informed Varun that her father passed away few years ago and her mother was harassing her for the properties, so she decided to take a legal route.

Believing her words the NRI sent her Rs 65 lakh to hire lawyers and fight the legal case. Moreover, he was promised by the accused that she will marry him once all the property disputes are settled, said the police.

However, things turned upside down when the NRI was unable to contact the accused woman after transferring the money. He suspected of foul play and immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

The cops arrested the accused woman and her son. During the investigation, it was revealed that the mother and son duo had committed similar kind of crime earlier in Maredpally and Nallakunta PS limits.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.