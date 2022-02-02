Moti Darwaza: Collapsed wall of the structure needs urgent reconstruction

Hyderabad: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had promised to reconstruct the historical Golconda Fort’s Moti Darwaza wall which collapsed in September 2019 due to the incessant rain but the ASI has not yet started its repair and restoration work.

The officials had announced after the collapse of the wall that the whole structure will be demolished to be reconstructed.

Heritage activist Mohammed Habibuddin says that the Archaeological Survey of India has been neglecting the Moti Darwaza for a long time and is not taking care of this historical monument. The part of the structure collapsed more than 2 years ago but the ASI is not taking any action for its repair. “The structure is deteriorating further and it needs urgent repairs to save the historical Golconda Fort from further damage.

Earlier due to the municipal authorities burning waste near the monument, the area had turned into a garbage dumping ground. The fire has damaged the part adjacent to Moti Darwaza.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad chapter’s convenor Anuradha Reddy said that the preserved monuments of the city and the state are heritage structures and they must be maintained properly by the concerned department. “We have requested the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India to repair the damage caused to the monument and to restore it to its past glory and undertake proper maintenance of the heritage structures,” she said.

Caravan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin had also requested the ASI to rebuild the collapsed wall of the structure but the ASI has not initiated any action.