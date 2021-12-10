moto g51 5G unveiled in India for Rs 14,999

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Display and 120Hz refresh rate.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th December 2021 1:46 pm IST
New Delhi: In a bid to empower users, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Friday launched a new smartphone — moto g51 5G — for the Indian users at Rs 14,999.

The moto g51 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G mobile platform with support for 12 5G bands.

“Connect, create and collaborate with ease. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor that’s twice as fast as the previous generation, you will enjoy the smooth, responsive performance in everything from photo editing to multitasking and more,” the company said in a statement.

moto g51 5G sports 50MP quad rear camera setup and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charger.

“The 50 MP sensor gives you super clear shots in any light. And with quad pixel technology, you get 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant photos,” the company said

The smartphone comes with Motorola’s signature Business Grade Security solution — “ThinkShield for Mobile” and a Bloatware-free and Ad-free Near-Stock Android experience.

moto g51 5G will be available in two colour variants — indigo blue and bright silver. It will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting December 16.

