Motor cyclist arrested for molesting minor girl

Hyderabad: Madannapet Police arrested a Motorcyclist for allegedly molesting an 11 year old girl.

It is reported that an unknown person made an attempt to molest a minor girl who was going on the road.

The parents of the girl registered a compliant with Madannapet Police who have started an investigation. They were able to find out the registration number of the motorcyclist through CCTV footage.

The accused was arrested. According to the report of the police, the biker molested the girl when she was going alone on the road and then he fled away.

Source: Siasat news

