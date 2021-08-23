‘Motorcycle wheelchair’ a scooter for differently abled is internet’s fav!

A Chennai based innovation company has come up with an innovation of motorized wheelchair that will help the differently abled to move around independently without a third person’s help.

The video of a man using this wheelchair was shared by, Anand Mahindra promoting the future of innovations in India.

In the video we can see a man on a unique motorised wheelchair and turning it into a road efficient vehicle and riding it with ease.

Anand Mahindra described it as the innovation that will help accelerate the lives of the differently abled, in his tweet.

Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help.. pic.twitter.com/73zMKrGkAH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2021

Later in the comments, the Chennai-based startup incubated by IIT Madras, Neo Motion, who came up with this brilliant creation replied to the tweet, explaining the innovation which is called NeoBolt.

They said, “it has been designed to help ‘wheelchair users’ move around cities without being dependent on anyone. NeoBolt is an all-terrain battery-powered motorbike. The motorised machine can be detached and reattached to the wheelchair, making life easier for the differently abled to commute freely.”

Dear @anandmahindra

We are an IIT Madras incubated startup, located in Chennai. We manufacture Wheelchairs and accessories for the physically challenged and elderly!



Do provide a suitable way to connect with you



Website – https://t.co/xp5tmLyoZS — NeoMotion (@neomotionlife) August 21, 2021

Reacting to the post, many netizens said it was a great and thoughtful innovation for the differently abled.

Yes it's real very good for specially abled persons. Very good concept foldable bike. Should think of producing in bulk to help the specially abled person to have mobility. Really a its very good innovation. 👍 — KETAN Mehta DUBAI (@KETANMe73283201) August 21, 2021

Great Innovation.

My Hearty congratulations 🎉 — Nithinkumar (@nithinkumarban1) August 21, 2021

I am sooo glad person of your stature find time for following, appreciating and supporting such great deeds. We all can have no excuse to support at least morally for great things people are doing. — Shrikant Gondane (@captshrikant) August 21, 2021

Some even shared their experiences after using this bike.

It's a life changer for me, it has given me great freedom and independence. The video you posted was of neo motion @neomotionlife a Chennai based company..m please come up with an accessible car that we all can easily drive pic.twitter.com/lTcJK7tTsB — BirjuPatel Prankster (@Patelville) August 21, 2021

Chandigarh spinal Rehab team is privileged to state that we assisted in the design and trials for the end -users of this remarkable invention developed by R2D2 team of IIT Madras.

We are pioneers of Holistic Rehabilitation for persons with severe neurological disabilities… pic.twitter.com/zTbVhZ5vJ7 — Nicky P Kaur (@NickyPKaur3) August 21, 2021

