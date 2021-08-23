‘Motorcycle wheelchair’ a scooter for differently abled is internet’s fav!

A Chennai based innovation company has come up with an innovation of motorized wheelchair that will help the differently abled to move around independently without a third person’s help.
The video of a man using this wheelchair was shared by, Anand Mahindra promoting the future of innovations in India.
In the video we can see a man on a unique motorised wheelchair and turning it into a road efficient vehicle and riding it with ease.
Anand Mahindra described it as the innovation that will help accelerate the lives of the differently abled, in his tweet.
Later in the comments, the Chennai-based startup incubated by IIT Madras, Neo Motion, who came up with this brilliant creation replied to the tweet, explaining the innovation which is called NeoBolt.
They said, “it has been designed to help ‘wheelchair users’ move around cities without being dependent on anyone. NeoBolt is an all-terrain battery-powered motorbike. The motorised machine can be detached and reattached to the wheelchair, making life easier for the differently abled to commute freely.”
Reacting to the post, many netizens said it was a great and thoughtful innovation for the differently abled.
Some even shared their experiences after using this bike.
