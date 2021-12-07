Motorcycle with 179 traffic challans seized at Amberpet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police have seized a motorcycle at Amberpet on which 179 challans were pending for various traffic violations in city.

Since the the owner failed to clear the penalty amount of Rs 42,475, the bike was caught during the routine vehicle checking at Ali Café junction in Amberpet.

According to the police, the bike which was registered in the name of P Rathnaiah, had challans pending for various violations such signal jumping, helmet-less driving by the rider, wrong parking, triple riding and driving in no-entry zone. Among the violations, 150 challans were pertained to helmetless driving.

On seeing traffic police, the owner of the bike had deserted the vehicle and left the place.