Motorola Edge 20 series likely to come in India soon

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has hinted that its “Edge 20” series is coming soon for Indian users.

The company has posted some teasers on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts with the hashtag #FindYourEdge, suggesting an imminent launch of the Edge 20 lineup in India.

The Edge 20 series consists of three smartphones — Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite and Edge 20 Pro. However, it’s unclear if Motorola will bring all three smartphones to India or skip any model, reports GSMArena.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, sports a 6.7-inch FullHD+ 90 OLED screen and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

The vanilla Edge 20, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 778G chip at the helm and comes with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ 144Hz OLED panel and a 4,000 mAh cell.

The Edge 20 Pro, which is the top-end model in the lineup, comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6.7-inch FullHD+ 144Hz OLED display and a 4,500 mAh battery.

All three smartphones support 30W charging and feature 108MP primary and 32MP selfie cameras, the report said.

In April, the company launched two affordable G Series smartphones — Moto G60 and Moto G40 — in India.

The new Moto G60 is priced at Rs 17,999. While Moto G40 fusion is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Both Moto G60 and Moto G40 fusion are thoughtfully designed and exquisitely crafted. Tinted housing surrounding the rear cameras adds a touch of sophistication, the company said earlier.