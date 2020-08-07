Motorola Razr now active on Vodafone Idea eSIM in India

New Delhi, Aug 7 : Motorola on Friday announced that its first-ever clamshell-style foldable smartphone Razr will now support eSIM services provided by Vodafone Idea in India.

The service is active for Vodafone Idea’s postpaid users in select circles (Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi).

“Visit your nearest Vodafone Store to get the E-sim QR code. Follow the below steps for activating: Go to Settings>select networks and internet>select mobile network>connect to Wi-Fi and then scan the QR code,” the company said in a statement.

Motorola Razr was launched in India for Rs 124,999.

On the outside, the 2.7-inch OLED ‘Quick View’ interactive display will keep you connected and flip open to reveal a full-length touchscreen with latest tech.

The phone, when open, gives a 6.2-inch ‘Flex View’ display with 21:9 ‘CinemaVision’ aspect ratio — the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry.

The device has 16 MP dual use camera (f/1.7 aperture) that doubles up as the rear camera when open, and the selfie camera when closed.

The device houses ‘Night Vision’ mode in extremely low-light conditions to bring more details out of the dark.

